Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.