1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-65-68-70-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1364-66-69-69-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT469-68-67-64-12122.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-67-70-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0090.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.7580.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.017-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting81.1190.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.9030.876

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.758 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 73.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 30.90% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has earned 369 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

