36M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jason Day finished tied for 50th at six-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Day at The Genesis Invitational.

    Day's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5076-72-74-72+6
    2024965-69-69-72-9
    2023T972-67-71-65-9

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Day's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of six-over.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished ninth at nine-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2470-68-68-68-1440.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-68-72-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-71-67-64-23183.750
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-72-67-65-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2368-71-69-73+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-68-71-72+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.000

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 1.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1880.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.3690.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.4500.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141.0330.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Total72.0401.089

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a 0.369 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 75.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 1.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
    • Day has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

