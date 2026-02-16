Jason Day betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Day has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

Day has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.