Jason Day betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jason Day finished tied for 50th at six-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Day's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|2024
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|2023
|T9
|72-67-71-65
|-9
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Day's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of six-over.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished ninth at nine-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|183.750
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 1.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.188
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.369
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.450
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|1.033
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|2.040
|1.089
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a 0.369 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 75.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 1.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
- Day has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
