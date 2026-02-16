Harry Hall betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Harry Hall has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his debut at The Genesis Invitational.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Hall's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|68-71-67-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-69-66-69
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished T6 with a score of 11-under.
- Hall has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.838 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.005
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.501
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.559
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.742
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.805
|0.838
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.501 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall's short game has been strong, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.559 that ranked 16th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71.
- Hall has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.