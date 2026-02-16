PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Harry Hall betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his debut at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Hall at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Hall's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2468-71-67-68-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2472-66-67-65-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT665-69-66-69-1186.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647.000

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished T6 with a score of 11-under.
    • Hall has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.838 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0050.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.501-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.5590.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.7420.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.8050.838

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.501 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hall's short game has been strong, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.559 that ranked 16th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71.
    • Hall has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

