Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama won The Genesis Invitational in 2024 with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Matsuyama's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|2024
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2022
|T39
|72-70-68-70
|-4
|2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 17-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-67-67-69
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|68-64-68-68
|-16
|300.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|64-73-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|69-70-65-67
|-9
|54.167
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.444
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|1.155
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.809
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.401
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.921
|1.724
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.444 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 1.155 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Matsuyama delivered a 0.809 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
- Matsuyama has earned 560 FedExCup Regular Season points (fourth) and ranks sixth with a 7.99% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
