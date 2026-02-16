Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.

Matsuyama has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Matsuyama has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.