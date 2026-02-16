PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    MacIntyre missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in 2025 after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at The Genesis Invitational.

    MacIntyre's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-75+7
    2022T1571-67-67-71-8

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 8-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3771-68-66-72-1119.969
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3863-72-67-70-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT467-71-67-63-12122.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1764-66-72-69-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6568-71-72-71+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • MacIntyre has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • MacIntyre has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.4590.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.3210.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0950.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.7570.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.8001.006

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.459 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a -0.321 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 72.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 29.63% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

