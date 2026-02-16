Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
MacIntyre missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in 2025 after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
MacIntyre's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|2022
|T15
|71-67-67-71
|-8
At The Genesis Invitational
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 8-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- MacIntyre has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- MacIntyre has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.459
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.321
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.095
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.757
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.800
|1.006
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.459 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a -0.321 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 72.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 29.63% of the time.
- MacIntyre has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
