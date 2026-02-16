Alex Noren betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Alex Noren missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, shooting 3-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this tournament.
Noren's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2022
|T48
|70-70-72-69
|-3
|2021
|T12
|67-70-71-71
|-5
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Noren's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 12th at 5-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|69-65-73-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.061
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.291
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.094
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.175
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.620
|1.008
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.7 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.291 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 26.54% of the time.
- Noren has earned 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
