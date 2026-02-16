PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
35M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, shooting 3-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Noren at The Genesis Invitational.

    Noren's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-73+3
    2022T4870-70-72-69-3
    2021T1267-70-71-71-5

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 12th at 5-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2968-70-66-71-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.250

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0610.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2910.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0940.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1750.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.6201.008

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.7 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.291 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 26.54% of the time.
    • Noren has earned 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

