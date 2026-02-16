Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California.
Keegan Bradley finished tied for 34th at even par in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Bradley's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2022
|T48
|69-68-71-73
|-3
|2021
|T60
|68-74-75-71
|+4
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|63-71-71-70
|-13
|31
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|11
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.542
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.721
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.597
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.040
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.457
|0.291
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.721 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Bradley delivered a 0.597 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
