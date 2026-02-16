Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Bradley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Bradley has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.