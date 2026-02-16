PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)



    Keegan Bradley finished tied for 34th at even par in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Bradley at The Genesis Invitational.

    Bradley's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3474-72-72-70E
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023MC75-71+4
    2022T4869-68-71-73-3
    2021T6068-74-75-71+4

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2963-71-71-70-1331
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4369-69-74-70-611
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT770-64-63-70-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.5420.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.721-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.5970.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0400.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.4570.291

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.721 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Bradley delivered a 0.597 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
    • Bradley has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

