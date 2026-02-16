PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler finished tied for 39th at two-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 as he looks to improve on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Fowler at The Genesis Invitational.

    Fowler's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3977-69-70-74+2
    2024T3570-69-71-71-3
    2023T2068-75-69-67-5
    2022T5571-71-69-71-2
    2021T2070-71-73-67-3

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of two-over.
    • Fowler's best finishes at this event came in 2023 and 2021, when he finished tied for 20th both times (five-under in 2023 and three-under in 2021).
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-64-73-70-1551.8
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-63-71-68-1944.0
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-70-67-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT666-69-66-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-68-70-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-70-68-68-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-72-70-65-8100.0
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1865-72-67-66-1447.0
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.456 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 1.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1150.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.7930.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.353-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.6400.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total311.1961.192

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.793 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 73.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83.
    • Fowler has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th. He ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 9.26% and breaks par 28.70% of the time, ranking 23rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

