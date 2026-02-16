Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Rickie Fowler finished tied for 39th at two-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 as he looks to improve on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Fowler's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|2024
|T35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|2023
|T20
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|2022
|T55
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|2021
|T20
|70-71-73-67
|-3
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of two-over.
- Fowler's best finishes at this event came in 2023 and 2021, when he finished tied for 20th both times (five-under in 2023 and three-under in 2021).
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.8
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.0
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-70-68-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|100.0
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
|47.0
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.456 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 1.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.115
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.793
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.353
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.640
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|1.196
|1.192
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.793 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 73.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83.
- Fowler has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th. He ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 9.26% and breaks par 28.70% of the time, ranking 23rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
