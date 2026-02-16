Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Fowler has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.456 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.