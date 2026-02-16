PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-68-73-68-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-70-70-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic166-62-65-66-23--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-67-73-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT261-67-69-64-27--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7272-76-76-67+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.2420.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.430-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.5650.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.3920.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2850.627

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a -0.430 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
    • Valimaki currently ranks 95th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 37 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

