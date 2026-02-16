Sami Valimaki betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Valimaki's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|72-76-76-67
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.242
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.430
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.565
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.392
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.285
|0.627
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a -0.430 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
- Valimaki currently ranks 95th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 37 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
