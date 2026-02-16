J.T. Poston betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston finished tied for 39th at last year's Genesis Invitational with a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Poston's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|2024
|T10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2022
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2021
|T43
|74-68-72-71
|+1
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 8-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|67-71-68-71
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-70-67
|-6
|18.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|66-67-65-74
|-16
|15.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-65-68-66
|-18
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-67-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.344
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.319
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.187
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.151
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.326
|0.399
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston has a 0.319 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 76.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
- Poston has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
