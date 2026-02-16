Lucas Glover betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover of the United States waits to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for 31st at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Glover's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|2024
|T35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|2023
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2021
|MC
|71-76
|+5
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Glover's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.500
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.516
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.759
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.129
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-1.476
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.363
|-0.086
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.516 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 272.8 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.759 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Glover has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.