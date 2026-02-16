PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States waits to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)



    Lucas Glover finished tied for 31st at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Glover at The Genesis Invitational.

    Glover's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3174-74-72-67-1
    2024T3569-71-68-73-3
    2023MC70-74+2
    2021MC71-76+5

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-74-69-47.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.500

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.516-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.7590.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.1290.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-1.476-0.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-1.363-0.086

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.516 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 272.8 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.759 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

