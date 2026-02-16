PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with this being his first appearance at the tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for McCarty at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6775-69-73-68-36.25
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1870-68-69-70-1146
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-66-68-68-23183.75
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5567-72-68-70-35.5
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1475-65-74-60-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4364-73-70-76-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-65-72-64-1380
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1900.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0650.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.498-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.4530.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.0800.990

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • McCarty has earned 242 FedExCup Regular Season points (18th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW