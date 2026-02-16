Matt McCarty betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

McCarty has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

McCarty has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.