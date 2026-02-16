Matt McCarty betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with this being his first appearance at the tournament in recent memory.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is McCarty's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.25
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|46
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.75
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.5
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.190
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.065
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.498
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.453
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.080
|0.990
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 242 FedExCup Regular Season points (18th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.