2H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 15th green during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim finished tied for 24th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Genesis Invitational.

    Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2474-70-72-70-2
    2024T4469-74-69-72E
    2023MC76-71+5
    20227369-69-74-75+3
    2021MC71-77+6

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4567-74-72-65-1015.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-62-66-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-66-69-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT663-65-66-72-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1169-66-68-67-1067.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT465-67-65-66-19--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.7170.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.4311.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.1510.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.565-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.7341.874

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.717 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 1.431 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 75.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 29.72% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 512 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

