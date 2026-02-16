Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Si Woo Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 15th green during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim finished tied for 24th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Genesis Invitational.
Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|74-70-72-70
|-2
|2024
|T44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|2023
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|2022
|73
|69-69-74-75
|+3
|2021
|MC
|71-77
|+6
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.717
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.431
|1.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.151
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.565
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.734
|1.874
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.717 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 1.431 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 75.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 29.72% of the time.
- Kim has earned 512 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
