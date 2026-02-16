PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for fifth at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at The Genesis Invitational.

    McCarthy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T568-70-71-71-8
    2024T3969-74-68-72-1
    2023T1471-71-64-71-7
    2021MC74-70+2

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-71-72-70-710.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-70-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-73-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0370.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0330.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.053-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.2330.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2510.375

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • McCarthy currently has 35 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

