Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Denny McCarthy hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished tied for fifth at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
McCarthy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|2024
|T39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|2023
|T14
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
At The Genesis Invitational
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-73-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-69-76-68
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-67-72-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.037
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.033
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.053
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.233
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.251
|0.375
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- McCarthy currently has 35 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
