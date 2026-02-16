PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)



    J.J. Spaun finished tied for 34th at even in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Spaun at The Genesis Invitational.

    Spaun's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3476-69-73-70E
    2024MC73-71+2
    2023T3368-72-67-74-3
    2022MC71-75+4

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 3-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4570-73-67-68-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4066-71-72-66-512.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2270.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1260.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.5290.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-1.010-0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.1281.069

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.126 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Spaun delivered a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    • Spaun has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

