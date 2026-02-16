J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun finished tied for 34th at even in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Spaun's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2023
|T33
|68-72-67-74
|-3
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 3-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|70-73-67-68
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|66-71-72-66
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.227
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.126
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.529
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-1.010
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.128
|1.069
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.126 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Spaun delivered a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Spaun has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
