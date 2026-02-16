Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler set pace for bettors eyeing The Genesis Invitational

The second consecutive Signature Event features Scheffler, the world No. 1, at the top of the 72-man field. The winner at his season-opener at The American Express, his 20th victory on TOUR, Scheffler is in search of the next trophy at the par-71 course (7,383 yards), where he has never won in six tries. With his odds (finally) drifting above +300, investors hope he can crack the code on Thursdays over the last two weeks. At the WM Phoenix Open, he fired 73 (2 over) to sit T89 after Round 1 before closing 65-67-64 for T3. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it was more of the same. He opened with 72 (even) on Pebble Beach Golf Links in benign conditions and spotted the leader 10 shots before he rallied to post 66-67-63 over the final 54 holes to share fourth. For those of you scoring at home, that is eight consecutive top-five finishes and 18 consecutive top-10 results. Imagine if he opens with a round in the 60s.