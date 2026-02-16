Michael Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished tied for 13th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.25
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.00
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.33
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.20
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.00
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.207 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.952
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.022
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.195
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.952
|0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.173
|0.207
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.952 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.022 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.952 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Kim has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
