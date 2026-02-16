PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Michael Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished tied for 13th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Genesis Invitational.

    Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1371-72-71-70-4

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7268-70-71-79E5.25
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-65-72-67-944.00
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.33
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.20
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.00

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.207 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.952-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.022-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.195-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.9520.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.1730.207

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.952 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.022 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.952 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

