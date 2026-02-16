Pierceson Coody betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Coody's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-70-69-65
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.582 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 1.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.810
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.480
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.052
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.034
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|1.376
|1.162
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.810 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Coody sports a 0.480 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 76.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivers a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th by breaking par 30.28% of the time.
- Coody has earned 390 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
