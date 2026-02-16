Pierceson Coody betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Coody has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of 0.582 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.