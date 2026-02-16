PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts to his tee shot on the 16th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for fifth at eight-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at The Genesis Invitational.

    Fleetwood's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T575-68-69-68-8
    2024T1070-68-71-67-8
    2023T2068-70-71-70-5

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at twelve-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT467-68-67-66-20312.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship164-63-67-68-18--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of eighteen-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.793 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3510.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.7730.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green21.1090.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.4030.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.6371.842

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.773 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 1.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him second on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.25, and he ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 5.56%.
    • Fleetwood ranks 15th with 313 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks fourth by breaking par 33.33% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

