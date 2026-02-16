Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts to his tee shot on the 16th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for fifth at eight-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Fleetwood's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|75-68-69-68
|-8
|2024
|T10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|2023
|T20
|68-70-71-70
|-5
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of eight-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at twelve-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of eighteen-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.793 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.351
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.773
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|1.109
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.403
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.637
|1.842
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.773 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 1.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him second on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.25, and he ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 5.56%.
- Fleetwood ranks 15th with 313 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks fourth by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.