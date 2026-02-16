Ryan Fox betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Fox's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.529
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.163
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.090
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.374
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|1.155
|-0.764
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sports a 0.163 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivers a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
- Fox has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.