PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
18M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Fox at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Fox's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2472-64-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500.000

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.529-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.163-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.090-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.3740.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total321.155-0.764

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sports a 0.163 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox delivers a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
    • Fox has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    2026 The Genesis Invitational preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Max McGreevy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Russell Henley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW