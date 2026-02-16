PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
29M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States follows his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)



    Daniel Berger finished tied for 12th at five-under at The Genesis Invitational last year. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Berger at The Genesis Invitational.

    Berger's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20251275-71-70-67-5

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2760.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.5420.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.317-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.2230.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2770.167

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.542 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 76.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Berger has earned 148 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    2026 The Genesis Invitational preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Max McGreevy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Morikawa's 29 minutes of agony

    Signature Scroll
