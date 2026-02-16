Daniel Berger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Daniel Berger of the United States follows his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger finished tied for 12th at five-under at The Genesis Invitational last year. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Berger's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Berger's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of five-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-69-64
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.276
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.542
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.317
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.223
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.277
|0.167
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.542 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 76.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Berger has earned 148 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
