Daniel Berger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Berger has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Berger has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.