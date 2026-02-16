PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at The Genesis Invitational.

    McGreevy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-72+3

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2969-68-68-70-1331
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-72-69-72-48.25
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3066-67-71-76-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-68-70-67-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic264-67-66-63-22--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT369-64-69-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5675-63-70-68-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1168-68-69-65-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3370-69-70-69-6--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2720.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.3620.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.111-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.3040.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4410.637

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.362 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

