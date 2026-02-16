Max McGreevy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
McGreevy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At The Genesis Invitational
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|69-68-68-70
|-13
|31
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-72-69-72
|-4
|8.25
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|66-67-71-76
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.272
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.362
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.111
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.304
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.441
|0.637
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.362 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
