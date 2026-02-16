Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa finished tied for second at 17-under in 2022 at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 17th finish from last year's Genesis Invitational.
Morikawa's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|2024
|T19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|2023
|T6
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|2022
|T2
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|2021
|T43
|73-69-70-73
|+1
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.530
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|1.172
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|0.006
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.602
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|1.106
|0.079
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.530 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 1.172 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 27.22% of the time.
- Morikawa currently sits third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 706 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
