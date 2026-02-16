PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa finished tied for second at 17-under in 2022 at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 17th finish from last year's Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at The Genesis Invitational.

    Morikawa's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1773-72-73-67-3
    2024T1970-71-70-67-6
    2023T666-68-72-67-11
    2022T267-67-68-65-17
    2021T4373-69-70-73+1

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-76+4--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.5300.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green61.1720.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green950.006-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.602-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total351.1060.079

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.530 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 1.172 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 27.22% of the time.
    • Morikawa currently sits third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 706 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

