Matti Schmid betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Matti Schmid of Germany prepares for a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $20 million event.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This marks Schmid's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|72-74-75-68
|+1
|4.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-67-70-74
|-4
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-69-77
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 once and top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.351
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-1.254
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.018
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.036
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.622
|-0.531
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 (130th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Schmid has a -1.254 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.00% (164th) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
