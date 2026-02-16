PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany prepares for a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany prepares for a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Schmid at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This marks Schmid's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7372-74-75-68+14.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC77-69+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-67-70-74-45.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-69-77-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-69-69-73-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT864-63-71-66-24--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 once and top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged -0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.351-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-1.254-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.0180.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.0360.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.622-0.531

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 (130th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Schmid has a -1.254 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Schmid has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.00% (164th) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

