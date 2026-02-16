Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Sahith Theegala finished tied for 17th at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Theegala's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|2024
|T37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|2023
|T6
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|2022
|T48
|69-72-69-71
|-3
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of three-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|70-65-70-70
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|66-69-73-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|71-64-67-65
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.428
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.166
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.447
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.631
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.816
|0.953
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.428 (137th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Theegala sported a 0.166 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 233 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
