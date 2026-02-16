Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy finished second at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on capturing his first victory at The Genesis Invitational.
McNealy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|2022
|T7
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At The Genesis Invitational
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.318
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.513
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.234
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.189
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|1.254
|1.182
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.513 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 196 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
