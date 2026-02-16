PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy finished second at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on capturing his first victory at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for McNealy at The Genesis Invitational.

    McNealy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025275-70-68-64-11
    2022T768-68-67-69-12
    2021MC72-71+1

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2967-72-63-73-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-65-72-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open1065-70-70-70-1375.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2466-66-74-67-732.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.3180.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.5130.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.2340.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1890.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total291.2541.182

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.513 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
    • McNealy has earned 196 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Justin Rose betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW