Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler finished tied for third with a score of 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Scheffler's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|2024
|T10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|2023
|T12
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|2022
|T7
|66-72-65-69
|-12
|2021
|T20
|67-74-74-66
|-3
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five eight times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.780 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|1.026
|0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.424
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.645
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.703
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.796
|2.381
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler ranks first with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 0.424 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 78.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranks second by breaking par 36.11% of the time.
- Scheffler leads TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.796, and he ranks second with 938 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
