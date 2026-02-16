PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler finished tied for third with a score of 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at The Genesis Invitational.

    Scheffler's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T370-67-76-66-9
    2024T1068-70-70-68-8
    2023T1270-68-70-68-8
    2022T766-72-65-69-12
    2021T2067-74-74-66-3

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT472-66-67-63-20312.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.780 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee11.0260.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.4240.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.6450.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.7030.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.7962.381

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler ranks first with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 0.424 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 78.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranks second by breaking par 36.11% of the time.
    • Scheffler leads TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.796, and he ranks second with 938 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

