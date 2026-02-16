Brian Harman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Harman has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 9-under.

Harman has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.