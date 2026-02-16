PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Â Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 13, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished tied for 17th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his past results at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Harman at The Genesis Invitational.

    Harman's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1776-71-70-68-3
    2024T4469-70-71-74E
    2023MC72-74+4
    2021T4372-69-71-73+1

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-67-69-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-68-74-68-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.260-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.051-0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.1030.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.327-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.433-0.985

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.260 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.051 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 23.93% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

