1H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: the Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden hits his tee shot at the 15th hole during the second round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 13, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg won The Genesis Invitational last year with a score of 12-under. He returns to The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 as the defending champion looking to repeat his success at the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Åberg at The Genesis Invitational.

    Åberg's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025174-66-70-66-12
    2024T1968-72-70-68-6

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 12-under.
    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3775-69-66-67-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D68-67-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0770.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.338-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.2320.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.3010.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.7940.386

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.338 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Åberg has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

