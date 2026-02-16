Ludvig Åberg betting profile: the Genesis Invitational
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden hits his tee shot at the 15th hole during the second round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 13, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg won The Genesis Invitational last year with a score of 12-under. He returns to The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 as the defending champion looking to repeat his success at the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Åberg's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|2024
|T19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|75-69-66-67
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|68-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.077
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.338
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.232
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.301
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.794
|0.386
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.338 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Åberg has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
