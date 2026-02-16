PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy finished tied for 17th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 as he looks to improve upon his recent results at this event.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at The Genesis Invitational.

    McIlroy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1772-67-74-72-3
    2024T2474-66-69-70-5
    2023T2967-69-73-71-4
    2022T1069-70-67-68-10
    2021MC73-76+7

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 10-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1468-67-72-64-1785
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2366-67-71-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-66-71-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT770-69-66-69-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT268-65-66-68-13245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-67-69-68-10187.500

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.0240.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.7030.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.306-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0980.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.8881.215

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy ranks first on TOUR with a 1.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average this season, while his 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 61st.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 ranks 92nd, though his 322.0-yard average Driving Distance ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • McIlroy ranks 99th with a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He ranks second with a 26.75 Putts Per Round average and first by breaking par 37.50% of the time.
    • McIlroy has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

