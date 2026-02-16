Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy finished tied for 17th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 as he looks to improve upon his recent results at this event.
McIlroy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|2024
|T24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|2023
|T29
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|2022
|T10
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|2021
|MC
|73-76
|+7
At The Genesis Invitational
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 10-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|68-67-72-64
|-17
|85
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|187.500
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.024
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.703
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.306
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.098
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.888
|1.215
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy ranks first on TOUR with a 1.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average this season, while his 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 61st.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 ranks 92nd, though his 322.0-yard average Driving Distance ranks seventh on TOUR.
- McIlroy ranks 99th with a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He ranks second with a 26.75 Putts Per Round average and first by breaking par 37.50% of the time.
- McIlroy has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
