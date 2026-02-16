PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway tees off on the eighth hole during day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 25, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway tees off on the eighth hole during day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 25, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland missed the cut at last year's Genesis Invitational after posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Hovland at The Genesis Invitational.

    Hovland's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-76+5
    2024T1970-69-70-69-6
    2023T2069-71-70-69-5
    2022T471-64-65-70-14
    2021T571-69-70-67-7

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5870-69-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1069-70-65-68-1270.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship1268-71-67-63-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-68-69-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.684-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.9170.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0520.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.2390.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.5241.008

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.684 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.917 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Hovland has earned 79 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

