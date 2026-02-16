Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Viktor Hovland of Norway tees off on the eighth hole during day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 25, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland missed the cut at last year's Genesis Invitational after posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Hovland's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2024
|T19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|2023
|T20
|69-71-70-69
|-5
|2022
|T4
|71-64-65-70
|-14
|2021
|T5
|71-69-70-67
|-7
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
- Hovland has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.684
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.917
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.052
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.239
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.524
|1.008
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.684 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.917 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Hovland has earned 79 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
