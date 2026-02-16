Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark finished tied for 31st at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Clark's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|T33
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|2021
|T8
|67-69-73-69
|-6
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Clark's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of one-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at six-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-68-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|70-69-73-76
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|55.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.500
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.174
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.357
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.022
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.318
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.114
|0.301
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.174 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.357 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark has delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Clark has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
