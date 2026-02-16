PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark finished tied for 31st at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Clark at The Genesis Invitational.

    Clark's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3170-72-74-71-1
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023T3371-72-68-70-3
    2021T867-69-73-69-6

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of one-under.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at six-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-68-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6570-69-73-76E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1366-64-66-72-2055.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.500

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.1740.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.3570.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0220.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.3180.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.1140.301

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.174 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.357 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark has delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

