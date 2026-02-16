Kevin Yu betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished tied for 17th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Yu's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|2024
|MC
|75-75
|+8
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Yu's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|71-70-72-73
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.035
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.887
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.399
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.449
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.770
|0.389
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (95th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Yu has recorded a -0.887 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 73.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Yu has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points (146th) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
