54M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for 17th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Yu at The Genesis Invitational.

    Yu's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1774-70-73-68-3
    2024MC75-75+8

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7071-70-72-73-25.625
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0350.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.887-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.399-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.4490.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.7700.389

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (95th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Yu has recorded a -0.887 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 73.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Yu has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points (146th) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

