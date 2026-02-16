Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 50th at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Pendrith's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of six-over.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-71
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-68-68-64
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38.000
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.237
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.146
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.341
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.606
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|1.330
|0.938
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 26.92% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
