2H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)



    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 50th at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at The Genesis Invitational.

    Pendrith's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5074-74-75-71+6
    2022MC73-72+3

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of six-over.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3471-69-69-67-1225.167
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-68-71-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT669-68-68-64-1186.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538.000

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2370.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.146-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.3410.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.6060.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total271.3300.938

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 26.92% of the time.
    • Pendrith has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

