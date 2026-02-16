PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Justin Rose betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Rose at The Genesis Invitational.

    Rose's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-74+5
    2023MC71-73+2

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3769-70-68-70-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open162-65-68-70-23500.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-63-73-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3071-70-71-72+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP164-66-67-67-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-71-68-69-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open670-68-68-63-11100.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top five twice and top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Rose has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0850.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.9180.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.419-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.8780.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.4620.646

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.918 mark that ranked tenth on TOUR. He ranked tenth with a 76.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Rose delivered a 0.878 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 31.82% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 520 FedExCup Regular Season points (sixth) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 10.61% (34th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

