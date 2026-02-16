Justin Rose betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Rose has finished in the top five twice and top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Rose has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.