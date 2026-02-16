Justin Rose betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Rose's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Rose's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|62-65-68-70
|-23
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-63-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top five twice and top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.085
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.918
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.419
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.878
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.462
|0.646
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.918 mark that ranked tenth on TOUR. He ranked tenth with a 76.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Rose delivered a 0.878 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 31.82% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 520 FedExCup Regular Season points (sixth) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 10.61% (34th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
