PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Campbell at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.75
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.903-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-1.172-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.562-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.4340.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-2.204-0.634

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.903 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.2 yards ranked 178th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -1.172 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 176th with a 58.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 19.23% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    2026 The Genesis Invitational preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR returns to Riviera for The Genesis

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW