Brian Campbell betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Campbell's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.75
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.903
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-1.172
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.562
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.434
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-2.204
|-0.634
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.903 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.2 yards ranked 178th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -1.172 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 176th with a 58.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 19.23% of the time.
- Campbell has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.