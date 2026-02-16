Tom Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Tom Kim returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.
Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|73-72-73-73
|+3
|2024
|T24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|2023
|T45
|71-70-71-71
|-1
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 5-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-66-71-68
|-6
|18.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|71-70-76-71
|E
|3.7
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|72-66-66-68
|-16
|15.5
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|69-69-72-68
|-2
|4.4
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-72-72-66
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|72
|72-71-77-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.264
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.322
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.060
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.120
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.119
|-0.404
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.322 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kim has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
