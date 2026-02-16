Tom Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.322 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.