2H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Genesis Invitational.

    Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4473-72-73-73+3
    2024T2469-69-72-69-5
    2023T4571-70-71-71-1

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 5-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-66-71-68-618.5
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6571-70-76-71E3.7
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3872-66-66-68-1615.5
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6169-69-72-68-24.4
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-72-72-66+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-66-69-70-15--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship7272-71-77-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-69-66-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC69-76+3--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2640.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.322-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.060-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.120-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.119-0.404

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.322 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

