Andrew Novak betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished tied for 13th at four-under at The Genesis Invitational last year. He'll return to Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 for the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Novak's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Novak's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of four-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|65-75-71-68
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-69-70-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-74
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.153
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.163
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.188
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.408
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.210
|-0.556
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.163 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivers a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 28.21% of the time.
- Novak has accumulated 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
