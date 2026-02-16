Andrew Novak betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Novak has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Novak has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.