PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak finished tied for 13th at four-under at The Genesis Invitational last year. He'll return to Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 for the 2026 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Novak at The Genesis Invitational.

    Novak's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1371-71-74-68-4

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4865-75-71-68-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT769-69-70-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC64-68-74-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.153-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1630.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.188-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.408-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.210-0.556

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.163 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivers a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 28.21% of the time.
    • Novak has accumulated 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: the Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW