Nick Taylor betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor of Canada chips on the 18th green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor finished tied for ninth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Taylor's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|2024
|T39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|2023
|T33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|2021
|T20
|72-69-71-69
|-3
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 6-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-70-70
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.410
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.083
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.363
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.992
|0.478
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor has delivered a 0.410 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor has posted a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Taylor ranks 34th with 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, and he ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 8.68%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.