Nick Taylor betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor has delivered a 0.410 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Taylor has posted a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.