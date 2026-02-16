PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada chips on the 18th green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada chips on the 18th green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor finished tied for ninth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Taylor at The Genesis Invitational.

    Taylor's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T974-71-69-68-6
    2024T3970-69-70-74-1
    2023T3369-74-70-68-3
    2021T2072-69-71-69-3

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2465-69-71-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-68-71-67-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-65-72-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-70-70-954.167
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1350.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.410-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0830.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.3630.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.9920.478

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor has delivered a 0.410 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor has posted a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Taylor ranks 34th with 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, and he ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 8.68%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Daniel Berger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW