Russell Henley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Russell Henley finished tied for 39th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Henley's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|2024
|T24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2022
|T33
|72-66-69-72
|-5
|2021
|T38
|69-72-73-70
|E
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Henley's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 5-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-69-71-67
|-15
|51.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|65-66-69-67
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|65-73-67-67
|-8
|43.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|65-68-74-72
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|61-66-69-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|69-68-68-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|145.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165.000
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.911 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.007
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.796
|0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.160
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.451
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.414
|1.290
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.007 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.796 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 73.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Henley ranked 25th with 170 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, and he ranked 14th with an 8.80% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
