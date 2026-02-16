PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley finished tied for 39th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Henley at The Genesis Invitational.

    Henley's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3972-71-75-72+2
    2024T2470-69-69-71-5
    2023MC73-71+2
    2022T3372-66-69-72-5
    2021T3869-72-73-70E

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 5-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-69-71-67-1551.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT865-66-69-67-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1965-73-67-67-843.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1965-68-74-72-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT261-66-69-69-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1569-68-68-73-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1766-70-71-66-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1072-70-65-68-9145.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT268-68-61-69-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1070-72-72-71+5165.000

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.911 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0070.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.7960.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1600.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.4510.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.4141.290

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.007 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.796 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 73.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Henley ranked 25th with 170 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, and he ranked 14th with an 8.80% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

