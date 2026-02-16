PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    Aaron Rai finished tied for 37th at The Genesis Invitational last year with a score of 1-over. He returns to The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 looking to improve upon his recent performance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at The Genesis Invitational.

    Rai's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3772-70-75-72+1
    2023T2970-73-69-68-4
    2022T6172-70-68-73-1

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 4-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.329-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1980.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.319-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.747-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-1.1980.262

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.329 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.0 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.198 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

