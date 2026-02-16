Aaron Rai betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Aaron Rai of England reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai finished tied for 37th at The Genesis Invitational last year with a score of 1-over. He returns to The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 looking to improve upon his recent performance at this tournament.
Rai's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|2023
|T29
|70-73-69-68
|-4
|2022
|T61
|72-70-68-73
|-1
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Rai's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 4-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.329
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.198
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.319
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.747
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-1.198
|0.262
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.329 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.0 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.198 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
