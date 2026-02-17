The Genesis Invitational prop bets: Back Max Homa at one of his favorite venues
Written by Mike Glasscott
The second consecutive Signature Event in California sends an exclusive field of 72 players down the coast from the Monterey Peninsula to the glitz and glamour of The Riviera Country Club and The Genesis Invitational. With many familiar names and faces teeing it up again this week just outside Hollywood, I researched markets at DraftKings Sportsbook for the best supporting actors – and potential opportunities for profits via props.
Winner without Scheffler
Folks, when he is in the field, he is the clear favorite. Take him on at your own peril. The last two weeks, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking spotted the leader 10 shots after Round 1 and still cashed in the top four each time. I touched the stove once; that’s enough for me. Patrick Cantlay (+2250) can be had for +2800 with Scheffler, but I will eat the discount. The Californian, making his 10th start at The Riviera Country Club, is 27-under on aggregate (T4, third) in his previous two attempts. In 2024, he owned a two-shot lead after 54 holes but posted 72 to fade to third place. A pair of top-15 results from three starts in 2026 suggests the rust from the holidays is gone.
New this week: Two (or Three) chances to win
If you choose, you can double or triple your entry, albeit at a reduced rate, and attack the markets from a different angle.
Adding Tommy Fleetwood, fresh off T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach, to my Cantlay pick above would yield +1275 together.
Adding Californians Collin Morikawa, the winner last week, and Rickie Fowler, a leaderboard lurker throughout most of the week at Pebble Beach, to Cantlay would return +1075.
Surrounding Cantlay with course horse Cameron Young and Sunday leader at Pebble Beach, Sam Burns, would net +960.
Yep, you can choose the dynamic duo of Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at +235 if you believe either will win for the first time at Riviera. Add Xander Schauffele to the mix (+194), and you almost get 2-1 on your money.
Top 5 (Including ties)
Hideki Matsuyama (+395) is the course defending champion after his three-shot victory in 2024. The 2025 tournament was played in Torrey Pines. Going through the gears in 2026, the Japanese star almost won the WM Phoenix Open two weeks ago for the third time and has not cashed outside the top 15. He plays well where he plays well. The Riviera Country Club is one of those spots. He is also +2450 to win.
I rode Jake Knapp (+600) at Torrey Pines (T5) in this category, and he is back on my card this week. The former UCLA Bruin possesses plenty of ammunition off the tee, but his putter, fourth-best Strokes Gained: Putting last week, is also a weapon. On a run of three consecutive T8 or better paydays, his worst check this season was T11 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. If this number makes you nervous, head to +265 (including ties) for a top 10.
Top 10 (Including ties)
Rickie Fowler (+245) did not provide any clues over the last decade that he would be stalking the leaders at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The same applies this week at The Genesis Invitational, another course where he has not fired in the past. Fowler owns T20 (twice) as his best result from eight visits, but after 23 birdies and rounds of 66-64 to open on the Monterey Peninsula, I am leaning on him taking the next step.
Tony Finau (+940) led the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in SG: Putting. Twice a runner-up at Genesis, he cashed T19 and T20 in his previous two visits. Clean up the ball-striking, and another top finish on Poa annua is not out of the question. He cashed a check for T11 at Torrey Pines and solo 18th last week at Pebble Beach. I can stretch.
Top 20 (Including ties)
Jacob Bridgeman (+182), one of the few in the field who has not won a PGA TOUR event, had the lead on Sunday last week. The superb putter ranked in the top five in SG: Approach the Green at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and recorded his fourth consecutive T18 or better payday of 2026. Making his debut at The Genesis Invitational will require a quick learning curve, but after qualifying for The TOUR Championship last summer, a big course or big field should not bother him.
Fresh off a top-20 payday (T14) at Pebble Beach Golf Links, where he won his only event on TOUR, Tom Hoge (+360) rolls into Los Angeles with his ball-striking intact. I would expect the heat to continue, especially on a track where he earned solo eighth in 2024 after T14 in 2023. Making his eighth start, he knows the formula.
If there were to be a week when Max Homa (+470) finds it, I will wager that it will be this week at his favorite course. Since 2020, the Burbank, California, native earned T5, win, T10, second and T16 for his efforts. Making his fourth start of the season, he owns enough reps to be ready for this challenge. For the more adventurous, you can get him +1100 for a Top 10 or +8200 for another victory.
Will there be a playoff?
Yes (+400)
After Matsuyama could not get it across the finish line at TPC Scottsdale, I gladly collected the last time I ventured into this market. The one major change to Riviera this year is a new tee box on No. 18, adding 24 yards to an already demanding tee shot. With only two playoffs required to settle the last 10 editions, and a forecast that does not include high winds, I will hop on YES at 4-1. Let’s gamble!
