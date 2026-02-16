PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Cauley at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Cauley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-67-72-70-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-69-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-66-73-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2471-67-67-68-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.009-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.5570.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.1090.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.774-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.118-0.400

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.557 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

