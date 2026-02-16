Bud Cauley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Cauley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.009
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.557
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.109
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.774
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.118
|-0.400
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.557 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
