Nico Echavarria betting profile: the Genesis Invitational
Nico Echavarria of Colombia and celebrate his birdie on the first green with amateur Pau Gasol during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria finished tied for 34th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Echavarria's recent history at the Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|71-74-68-75
|E
At the Genesis Invitational
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.153
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.327
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.436
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.646
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.562
|-1.084
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.327 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 70.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivers a -0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.24% of the time, and he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
- Echavarria has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Genesis Invitational.
