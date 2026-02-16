PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
15M AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: the Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia and celebrate his birdie on the first green with amateur Pau Gasol during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria finished tied for 34th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Genesis Invitational.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3471-74-68-75E

    At the Genesis Invitational

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT869-69-65-67-18147.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-63-81-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-67-65-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-69-76-71+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-68-67-63-21--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic970-65-69-67-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.1530.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.327-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.436-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.6460.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-1.562-1.084

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.327 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 70.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria delivers a -0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.24% of the time, and he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Genesis Invitational.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

