PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott finished tied for 37th at one-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Scott at The Genesis Invitational.

    Scott's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3774-70-75-70+1
    2024T1972-68-67-71-6
    20236569-73-75-72+5
    2022T468-65-71-66-14
    2021T3869-73-76-66E

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of six-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.716 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.9140.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.5600.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.292-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.382-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.8000.492

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.914 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.560 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 72.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Scott has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% ranks 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW