Adam Scott betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Adam Scott finished tied for 37th at one-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Scott's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|2024
|T19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|2023
|65
|69-73-75-72
|+5
|2022
|T4
|68-65-71-66
|-14
|2021
|T38
|69-73-76-66
|E
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Scott's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of one-over.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of six-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.716 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.914
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.560
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.292
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.382
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.800
|0.492
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.914 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.560 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 72.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Scott has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% ranks 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
