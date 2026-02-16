Harris English betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for 24th at two-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
English's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|2024
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|2023
|T12
|66-73-72-65
|-8
At The Genesis Invitational
- In English's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of two-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished seventh at 12-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
English's recent performances
- English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.974
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.019
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.239
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.388
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|1.142
|0.725
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.974 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a 0.019 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 73.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 27.43% of the time.
- English has earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
- He ranked 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 10.42% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
