Harris English betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.

English has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

English has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.