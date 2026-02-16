PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
20M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cameron Young finished tied for second at 17-under the last time he played at The Genesis Invitational in 2022. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Young at The Genesis Invitational.

    Young's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-72+6
    2024T1672-66-69-70-7
    2023T2068-74-67-70-5
    2022T266-62-69-70-17

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Young's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-70-71-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-69-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-68-72-68-1037.300
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT972-67-70-67-12--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT467-62-71-66-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1174-66-65-70-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship569-65-71-64-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.3310.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.1630.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.2090.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.0070.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3701.134

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.163 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Young has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    2026 The Genesis Invitational preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Max McGreevy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Morikawa's 29 minutes of agony

    Signature Scroll
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW