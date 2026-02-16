Cameron Young betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Cameron Young finished tied for second at 17-under the last time he played at The Genesis Invitational in 2022. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Young's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|2024
|T16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|2023
|T20
|68-74-67-70
|-5
|2022
|T2
|66-62-69-70
|-17
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Young's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-68-72-68
|-10
|37.300
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.331
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.163
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.209
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.007
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.370
|1.134
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.163 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Young has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
