2H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6074-70-68-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.3410.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-1.140-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.297-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.424-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.520-0.713

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.341 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.1 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -1.140 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Potgieter has 8 FedExCup Regular Season points (134th) this season and has posted an 18.69% Bogey Avoidance rate (158th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    2026 The Genesis Invitational preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR returns to Riviera for The Genesis

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
