Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|74-70-68-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.341
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-1.140
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.297
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.424
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.520
|-0.713
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.341 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.1 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -1.140 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Potgieter has 8 FedExCup Regular Season points (134th) this season and has posted an 18.69% Bogey Avoidance rate (158th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.