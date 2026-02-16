Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay finished tied for fifth at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Cantlay's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|74-70-68-68
|-8
|2024
|T4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|2023
|3
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|2022
|T33
|70-72-66-71
|-5
|2021
|T15
|67-70-71-72
|-4
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 14-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.200
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.129
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.886
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.312
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.038
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|1.366
|0.623
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.886 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivers a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 28.89% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranks seventh.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
