Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Cantlay has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.