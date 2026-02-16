Jake Knapp betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Jake Knapp of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp finished tied for 17th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Jake Knapp's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|71-71-74-69
|-3
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Jake Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
Jake Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Knapp has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jake Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.633
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.294
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.284
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|1.046
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|2.257
|0.884
Jake Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.633 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.4 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sports a 0.294 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 1.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
