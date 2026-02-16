PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
35M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp finished tied for 17th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Knapp at The Genesis Invitational.

    Jake Knapp's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1771-71-74-69-3

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Jake Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500

    Jake Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Knapp has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jake Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.6330.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.294-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.2840.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131.0460.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total32.2570.884

    Jake Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.633 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.4 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sports a 0.294 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 1.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

